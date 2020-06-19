Elwin "Al" JenningsHorseheads - Age 89, Formerly of Pine City, passed away at Bethany Manor on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Born in Montour Falls, NY on April 12, 1931, son of the late, Clarence "Pete" & Nora Matthews Jennings. He married the love of his life, Eileen Saltus in 1951. She predeceased him in 2009. Al served in the U.S. Navy as a proud "Seabee" from 1951-1953. Always providing for his family, Al was a hardworking man. He was employed for many decades by the Carpenters Union as a lather in the construction trades. His interests included building, gardening and watching television. Al is survived by his two sons, CMSgt (Ret) Thom (Sherrie) Jennings, Eagle River, AK; and Timothy (Deborah) Jennings, Albany, NY; grandchildren, Christie (Drew) VandenDries and Jamie (Justin) Shoup; great-granddaughter Kate; sister-in-law, Lucille Sayles, Tampa, FL; nieces, nephews and "Brownie" the Cat, his loving companion of many years. The family sincerely thanks, and are forever indebted to, the caring staff of the Skill Three Nursing Floor at Bethany Manor who loved and cared for Al as if he were one of their own. Al will be laid to rest in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery next to his beloved wife, Eileen. A private service will be held at a future date.