Emily Desocio Obituary
Emily Desocio

Elmira Heights - Age 98, of Elmira Heights, NY passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Elcor Health Services in Horseheads, NY. Emily was born on December 25th 1921 in Elmira Heights, NY, daughter of the late Jake and Josephine Rachel. Emily was also predeceased by her husband Charles and her dear companion, Leonard Kaminsky. Emily is survived by many extended family members. She was a longtime member of the St. Joseph's Auxiliary and communicant of St. Patrick's Church. She was an avid golfer and worked several years for Diester & Butler Jewelry Store in Elmira. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Emily on Wednesday, January 29th at 1:00 pm at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home with Fr. John DeSocio officiating. Interment will follow in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery. Emily's family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Elcor Health Services for the care that Emily received during her stay.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
