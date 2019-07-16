|
Emily L. Doan
Charlotteville - Emily L. Doan, age 71 of Charlotteville, NY passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Chestnut Park Rehabilitation Center in Oneonta, NY. Family will receive friends at the Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Thursday, 12:00 - 2:00 PM. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 2:00 PM with Rev. William O'Neil officiating. Burial will be in Butler Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the First Summit Baptist Church, 385 Baptist Church Rd., Charlotteville, NY 12036. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 16, 2019