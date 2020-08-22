Emily Nicole Magno
Elmira - Age 29, passed away peacefully in New York City, on Thursday August 20, 2020, after a long battle with Cystic Fibrosis. Emily was born in Elmira, a daughter of Joseph D. and Mary Maloney Magno of Elmira. She is predeceased by her brother Dominic J. Magno who also died of Cystic Fibrosis. In addition to her parents Emily is survived by her sister Beth A. Russell of Elmira with sons, Tyler and Ethan Russell; brother Louis D. Magno of Elmira with Rachel Johnson; grandfather Francis "Pat" Maloney of Mount Morris NY; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; "little sister" Alyssa Cuer; "nieces" Anna and Lily Davis; close friends, Jessica Watkins and Julia Gilbert; her 4 year old pup Emmett. Emily was a 2009 graduate of Southside High School. She was always a very active person who was an outstanding swimmer, enjoyed soccer and basketball. Emily liked to shop, go out to eat, and spend time on a beach. On July 9, 2018 Emily was the recipient of a double lung transplant that extended her life by 2 years. That allowed her to spend that time doing what she liked best … being with family and friends. Emily's family knows first-hand the gift of organ donation and would encourage everyone to take that step. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water St., Elmira, on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Emily's family will provide flowers. Those wishing may remember Emily with a donation to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation - Rochester, 100 College Parkway, Suite 280, Williamsville NY 14221 or COTA (Children's Organ Transplant Association) at cota.org
. Covid-19 protocols will be adhered to at the funeral home with masks and social distancing required.