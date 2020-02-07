Services
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma (Black) Gray


1918 - 2020
Emma (Black) Gray Obituary
Emma (Black) Gray

Pine city - Age 101, formerly of Pine City, NY passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was born September 1, 1918 in Liberty, PA, a daughter of the late Robert and Jennie (Brion) Black. She was predeceased by her husband, George B. Gray Sr. in 1975, and by 5 brothers and one sister. Emma is survived by her loving family; daughter, Edythe (Marty) Basil; son, George (Cynthia) Gray; son, John Gray; grandson, Brian (Jane) Gray; great granddaughter, Tala Gray; and a favorite niece, Dianne Black. Volunteering was an important part of Emma's life. She was an active volunteer at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center, the Clemens Center, the Historical Society, RSVP (for 29 years), and the Webb Mills Fire Department Auxiliary. She was named Volunteer of the Year in 2012. Emma was a member of the New Beginnings United Methodist Church. Many things filled Emma's life. She loved to travel and travelled the world including China, Australia, Europe, and throughout the United States. She loved to keep busy and enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, Euchre, and watching Jeopardy. She was smart, witty, and fun and will be greatly missed. Her family would like to thank the staff of Bethany Courtyard and Manor for the loving care they gave to Emma. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira/Southport, NY on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. A Memorial Service honoring this Centurion will follow the visitation at 11 am. Her son-in-law, Reverend Marty Basil will officiate. She will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, George in the Ashland Cemetery. At Emma's request the family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be directed to the , 2 Clinton Square, Suite 305, Syracuse, NY 13202. Emma's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
