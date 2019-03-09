|
Eric J. Lawrenz
Lowman - Age 60 of Lowman, NY. He was born on July 22nd, 1958 in Rochester, NY, the son of the late Otto Lawrenz and Bette Lawrenz and went home to be with the Lord peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, March 6th, 2019. In addition to his father, Eric is predeceased by his brother-in-law Craig Elston. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Lisa Lawrenz; his dear mother Bette Lawrenz; daughter Jamie Lawrenz; son Kyle Lawrenz; grandchildren McKenzie and Jeffrey Lawrenz; sisters Cara (Nate) Hutchings and Donna Lawrenz; father-in-law Charles Elston and mother-in-law Myra Morris; sister-in-law Stephanie (Joel) Moore; his dear nieces and their families; several cousins and their families; several aunts and uncles, along with many close friends. Eric was a faithful communicant of the St. Mary's Church in Elmira, where he always served for Easter Mass and regularly attended Sundays and Friday's the to pray in the chapel until his health no longer allowed him to attend. Despite an early retirement, he greatly enjoyed his 30 years working with Chemung County, most recently with the Public Works Department. Eric never brought complaints home and had a respect and fondness for the work he did. He and Lisa enjoyed camping trips before marriage and with their children and family. Eric's favorite pastimes also included hunting and fishing. He was a devoted husband, and loving father and grandfather; he often was found fixing his grandchildren's toys and sharing his hobbies with the younger generation. A faithful, hard-working, and loving man who will be greatly missed by his family and all those who knew him. Family and friends are invited to visit the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St., in Horseheads, on Sunday March 10th 2019 from 2 pm to 5 pm. Eric's Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 11th, 2019 at 11 am at St. Mary's Church, 224 Franklin St., in Elmira. Committal prayers and interment will follow in Rural Home Cemetery in Big Flats. Condolences may be left at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019