Eric K. "Ricky" Woodyard


1970 - 2020
Eric K. "Ricky" Woodyard Obituary
Eric K. "Ricky" Woodyard

Pine City - Age 49, passed away on Sat. Apr. 18, 2020 at his home following declining health. Born on Nov. 11, 1970, in Elmira, NY, son of the late, Presley & Joan Cook Woodyard. He was employed by Horizon Solutions as a salesman. An avid sports fan, Eric rooting for his favorite teams; Ohio State, The Cubs and Tampa Bay. He loved to make people laugh, host cookouts and spend time with his beloved friends. Eric is survived by his two sisters, Suzie Cooklin; Elmira and Christine (Bill) Morrow; Hendersonville, TN; niece and nephews, Nicole Greene, Justin (Jessica) Greene and Brandon Cooklin. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved aunt, Mary Stone. An observance service may be viewed at www.caywoodsfuneralhome.com then follow the Facebook tab on Fri. Apr. 24, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 (noon). A prayer service will follow at 12:00 (noon) with burial to follow in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2020
