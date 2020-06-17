Ernest Anthony "Ernie, Ern" Martone Jr.
Poughkeepsie - Ernest Anthony Martone Jr. of Poughkeepsie, NY, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the age of 61, after a year long battle with cancer and its complications. Ernie was born on October 14, 1958 to Caroline H. and Ernest A. Martone, Sr in New Haven, CT and was raised in Elmira Heights, NY. After graduating from Thomas A. Edison High School, Ernest attended several colleges, including Alfred University and SUNY Brockport. After graduating college, Ernest was employed as a Nursing Home Administrator for several facilities and then became a Regional Deputy Superintendent of Health Services Administrator with the Department of Corrections. Ernie was predeceased by his mother, Caroline H. Martone; brother, Charles E. Martone, Sr; and sister, Ormina Martone-Shumek. Ernie is survived by his adoring wife, Kathy Martone; sons, EJ (Darcie) Martone and Jesse (Erin) Martone; grandchildren: Hudson, Lincoln, Nehemiah, Titus, Rhema, Ella-Mae, and Jovi Martone; father, Ernest A. Martone Sr; step-mother, Patricia Bailey; brother, Jan E. (Jenny) Martone, several brother/sister-in-laws, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and numerous friends. Ernie is remembered foremost for his love of family. He was known for his optimistic outlook and his love for music, singing, dancing, kindness, compassion, and faith.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, normal services could not be held. A small, private memorial service was live-streamed and can be viewed at https://www.faithag1.org/live-stream (type Martone in search box).
For those wishing to do so may remember Ernie by doing something kind for others or a donation can be made to the "Martone Grandchildren Education Fund." Education was of the highest priority to Ernie and his grandchildren were his passion. Donations may be mailed to: Faith Assembly of God, 25 Golf Club Lane, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Please also include "Ernie Martone" in the memo section.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.