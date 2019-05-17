Services
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-4801
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Horseheads - Age 92, a longtime resident of Horseheads. He was born September 25, 1926 in Moorcroft, WY, son of the late Walter and Jesse (Marsh) Langdon and passed away on May 16, 2019. In addition to his parents, Ernie was predeceased by his beloved wife of 61 years, Nona A. (Stewart) Langdon in 2011; his brother, James Langdon; and his sister, Fern Wood. He is survived by his daughters, Nancy (Robert) Lopuch of Amsterdam, NY, and Penny (Richard) Diehr of Horseheads; grandchildren, Bryon Quackenbush of Las Vegas, NV, Eric (Val) Andrews of West Seneca, NY, Lori (Ben) Cooke of Martinez, GA; great grandchildren, Matthew, Lucas, Colton, and Connor; sister, Ruth (Bernie) Chapman; special friend Florence Peterson; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends. Growing up with six family members in a one room cabin taught Ernie how to be careful and thrifty. He joined the Army and later served in the Army Air Force. Keeping to his hard working nature, he provided for his family holding down multiple jobs with his many skills; he eventually settled into truck driving for 36 years. Outside of work, he enjoyed boating, tennis, playing cards, and dancing. He especially loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events and taking his 1946 Willy's Army Jeep to car shows. He could often be found working in his "shed" until told to come inside for dinner. Ernie worked hard as a father, grandfather, great grandfather, neighbor, and friend alike. Whatever the need, call Ernie. Family and friends are invited to visit the Barber Funeral Home, 413 South Main St. in Horseheads on Sunday May 19th, 2019 from 1 pm to 3 pm. Ernie's funeral service will be held there at 3 pm. Private committal and burial will be held with military honors in Maple Grove Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 17, 2019
