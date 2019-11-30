|
|
Ernest Paul Brennan
Gansevoort - Ernest Paul Brennan, age 50, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
He was born on February 13, 1969 in Elmira, NY, the son of the late Joseph Brennan and Mary Thrasher Brennan.
After high school, Ernest proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force from 1988-1994. Most recently he was the Area Manager for Casella Waste Management in Glens Falls, NY.
Ernest was an avid car enthusiast, he loved cars and everything about them. He enjoyed buying them, collecting them, working on them and anything else that came to his mind. Ernest also loved being a little league baseball coach and working with the children on the Small Fry Football teams. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.
Ernest is survived by his sons Ernest Brennan, Jr., William Brennan (Shelby), sisters Enola Nelson (Edward), Tina Nicholes-Johnson (Erik); many nieces, nephews; his lifelong pet and companion, Duke and friends who will miss him dearly.
He is preceded in death by his sister Michelle Collings.
A celebration of life will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the American Legion, 316 Lake St, Elmira, NY 14901.
A private graveside service with military honors will be at Woodlawn National Cemetery, 1825 Davis St, Elmira, NY 14901.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ernie's name to the Elmira American Legion, 316 Lake St, Elmira, NY 14901 or Falck Cancer Center, 600 Roe Ave, Elmira, NY 14905.
Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019