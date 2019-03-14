|
Ervina "Barbara" Hughes
Caton - Ervina "Barbara" Hughes, age 94, of Caton, New York, died Monday, March 11, 2019 at Corning Center Rehabilitation. Barbara was born on October 17, 1924 to Stefan and Hilda (Solon) Nemsovsky.
Barb was a nurse serving in the U.S. Army during WWII. She was an active member of the Red Hat Society, serving for a time as Queen Mother. She was a member of the Elks as well as a long-time church secretary at both South Corning Methodist and Caton United Methodist. She enjoyed running a pottery shop and a pottery painting studio as her family business in Corning for many years.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Candace (Candi) Thompson of Corning, NY; Grandsons, Daniel Burnside of Corning, NY and Dennis (Amanda) Burnside of Elmira, NY, Matthew Ross of Durham, NC; Granddaughter, Jennifer (Cory) Harris of Gloucester, VA; and many beloved great-grandchildren. Barbara was predeceased by husbands, Theodore Thompson and Kent Hughes and her loving son, Robert Thompson.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Caton United Methodist Church, 11186 Hendy Hollow Road, Corning, NY, with Reverend Chad Sayers officiating. There will be a procession following the service to Bath National Cemetery for burial with Military Honors.
Barbara's family entrusted Haughey Funeral Home, Inc. with her care.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019