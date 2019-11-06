Services
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
Erwin W. Evertts Jr.


1933 - 2019
Erwin W. Evertts, Jr.

Erin, NY - Age 86 of Erin, NY. He was born October 23, 1933 in Elmira, son of the late Erwin W. Sr. and Anna (Begley) Evertts and passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at home. He was predeceased by his sisters Della Sisto and Patricia Roman. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Velma (Wood); daughter and son-in-law Cheryl and Frederick Burnside of Van Etten, NY; son Erwin W. Evertts, III of Victoria, TX; grandchildren Eric Tillotson of Oswego, NY, Jesse (Haley Pantle) Tillotson of Van Etten, NY; Dylan, Dallas and Jessica Evertts all of Victoria, TX; twin brother Howard Evertts of Elmira; special niece Julia Yusko of Elmira along with several other nieces and nephews. Erwin retired from the Chemung County Sewer District. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and enjoyed going to his Navy reunions. He also enjoyed going to casinos. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Saturday, November 9th from 11 am to 1 pm. His funeral service will follow at 1 pm. Rev. Beverly Davenport will officiate.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
