Esther E. Church


1954 - 2020
Esther E. Church Obituary
Esther E. Church

Endicott - Esther Church, age 65, of Endicott, NY, and formerly of Watkins Glen, NY, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Esther was born in Elmira, NY on June 20, 1954 the daughter of the late Paul and Ruth Cowan Stewart. She attended Watkins Glen High School and on February 7, 1973 she married Bob Church in Watkins Glen, NY. She was a member of the Lakeview Chapel of Owego, NY. Esther loved attending church and southern gospel groups, as well as, spending time with her family.

Esther is survived by her daughters, Tammy (Matthew) Hanville of Endicott, NY and Bobbie (Jeffrey Perry) of Watkins Glen; son Robert Church of Owego, NY; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sisters, Alice (Mike) Hamm, Bonnie (Martin) Hayes and Tammy (Gale) Zimmer; brothers, Keith (Mary) of Pine City, Loren Pellor of NYC and Bob Stewart of Richmond, VA; sister in law, Betty Apfel of Tacoma, WA; and Yvonne Stewart of Horseheads, NY, as well as, several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made in Esther's memory to Lakeview Chapel, c/o Great Commission Fund, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego, NY 13827. Arrangements are with the Vedder -Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, Montour Falls. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
