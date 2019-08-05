|
Esther E. Ostrander
Elmira Heights - Age 90, of Elmira Heights, NY, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Bethany Manor. She was born on October 21, 1928 in Chicago, IL to the late Clarence and Esther (Feldman) Williams. She was predeceased by her husband Leon in 2007. Esther is survived by her sons, Lon (Susan) and William (Joan) Ostrander both of Elmira; daughters, Peggy (Keith) Bush of Heuvelton, NY and Cheryl (Rev. Bruce) Rzengota of Live Oak, FL; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren with one on the way; along with several nieces and nephews. She was a longtime member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. Esther had taught languages at Southside and Horseheads High Schools and at Elmira College and then retired from JC Penny's. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, August 8th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home and then also on Friday, August 9th from 10 to 11 a.m. with funeral services taking place at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019