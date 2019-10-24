|
Esther L. Mace
Pine City - Age 86, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Esther was born January 31, 1933, one of thirteen children, to Frederick and Cecile (Randall) Lowman. She is predeceased by her husband Daniel Lawrence Mace. Esther is survived by her daughter Nancilee Mace of Pine City; beloved grandchildren and special great-grandchildren: Daniel N. (Andrea) Stymyk with daughter Meika Stymyk; Andrew V. Stermer with daughters, Ember and Harlow Mace; Marcilee (Brendan Malandra) Stermer with son Nathan Malandra; special sister and brother-in-law Sally and Harold Casteline with their children, Cathy Riopko, Lori ("Her Nouse") Groff and Daniel Casteline; stepson Daniel Robert (GeorgeAnne) Mace of Florida, and his family; along with one brother, and several nieces and nephews. Esther worked as a secretary for the Etkind & Golos Law Firm for a number of years before going to work at the Elmira Correctional Facility. At Esther's request services will be private. No flowers please. Those wishing may remember Esther with a donation to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post NY 14870-9509. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.
