Esther Louise Haynes
Horseheads, NY - Passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the age of 96. She was born September 23, 1923, a daughter of the late H. Meyer and Sarah Ripple Howe. She was also predeceased by an infant daughter, sister, Vera Battisti and sister-in-law, Doris Howe. Esther is survived by her daughter, Anita Merrick and Connie Miller; brother, LaVerne Howe and several nieces and nephews, and cousins. She had a passion and love for horses. She raised and boarded horses, taught horse riding and went too many horse events in her life. Relatives and friends are invited to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 1-2PM. Her ashes will be buried in East Herrick, PA at the convenience of the family. As all are welcomed, we will be adhering to NYS regulations for social distancing. Funeral Services will be held at 2pm. In Esther's memory, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice
. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Esther's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com