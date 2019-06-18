|
Ethel M. Sheehe
Elmira - Age 88, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 15, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Ethel was born in Rochester NY a daughter of Charles and Frances (McGuire) Freeman. In addition to her parents Ethel was predeceased by step-mother Elizabeth Lewis Freeman O'Connell; son Robert D. Sheehe; brothers, Charles and William Freeman; sisters, Bernice Keagle and Judy Roberts. Ethel is survived by her husband of 66 years Harry D. Sheehe; son and daughter-in-law Michael C. and Ginny Sheehe of Elmira; brother-in-law Larry Keagle of Horseheads; sister-in-law Joanie Freeman of Horseheads; several nieces and nephews. Ethel was a 1949 graduate of Elmira Free Academy. She was active in sports for most of her life starting as the captain of her high school cheerleading squad all the way through participating, for many years, in the Senior Games. Ethel earned Senior Games medals in bowling, bocce ball, and softball throw. She worked for almost 30 years as an X-Ray Technician at the Arnot Ogden Hospital. After retiring from the Arnot she worked with her husband Harry for several years at Sheehe Sales on S. Main Street in Elmira. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water St., Elmira, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Elmira. Committal prayers and interment will follow at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Ethel with a donation to a .
Published in Star-Gazette on June 18, 2019