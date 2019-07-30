|
Eugene A. Wheeler
Big Flats, NY - Passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the age of 74. Gene was born January 11, 1945 in Elmira, NY a son of the late Edgar and Josephine Bliss Wheeler. He is pre-deceased by his siblings, Edgar Jr., Leon, Ronald and Llewellyn, Beverly Wheeler and Betty Stumpf; great grandson, Benjamin. Gene retired in 2000 from EFA as a custodian after several years and loved every minute working there. Gene is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Joyce Reed Wheeler; children, Edward Wheeler, (Amanda Stewart), Jill (Keith) Benjamin; Staci (David) Reed; grandchildren, Robert, Steven, Brooke, Andy, Harrisen, and Dawson; six great grandchildren; brother, Phillip Wheeler; several nieces, nephews, and their families. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 3PM for his Memorial Service. He will be laid to rest at Rural Home Cemetery, Big Flats, NY at the convenience of the family. Flowers are acceptable or memorials may be made in his name to a . Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Gene's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.
