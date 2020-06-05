Eugene "Gene" Bennett
Lowman - Age 84, of Lowman, NY, has recently made his way to heaven on May 26, 2020. He is survived by his four daughters; Lori Wilson, late Bonnie Frisch, Vicki Forsythe, and Rebecca Donnellon; grandchildren Taylor, Natalie, Amy, Laura, Tonia, John, Lyndsay, and Jennifer; great grandchildren; Chayton, Payton, Mackenzie, Autumn, Allyson, Meredith, Joanna, James, Elinor, Aiyanna, Lillian, Olivia, and Logan. Last surviving member of the immediate Lloyd G. Bennett and Irene VanDermark family, his siblings and several surviving nieces and nephews of the families of; Robert Bennett, Edward Bennett, Lois Bennett May, and Geraldine Bennett Segur. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. Retired Mechanical Engineer for American Airlines and Machinist Union member. Followed by a dedicated member of the local American Legion Bentley-Trumble Post 442 in Horseheads, NY. Private services were conducted during these pandemic times at the Barber Funeral Home, Horseheads, NY. Laid to rest at Rural Home Cemetery in Big Flats, NY with military honors provided by the active duty Air Force and local Chemung County Veterans Honor Guard to honor of his military services to this United States of America. In honor of his dedication to military services, our family has chosen the Official Charity of the United States Air Force, "Air Force Aid Society"; a mission that began in 1942 by 5-Star General Henry "Hap" Arnold, and still benefits Airmen today. We whole heartily thank you for your donations online at www.afas.org. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.