Eugene C. Strouse
Elmira Heights - Eugene "Gene" Charles Strouse, 82, of Elmira Heights, NY, passed from this world on Friday, January 17, 2020. He passed peacefully in the loving care of his wife of 58 years, Shirley E. (Osborne) Strouse of Watkins Glen, NY. Gene was a proud retired Teamster truck driver. In his retirement, he enjoyed fishing, daily coffee and pool games with friends.
Gene is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughters, Annette (Kevin) Searfoss of Chambersburg, PA and Tina (Mike) Brown of Elmira Heights, NY; grandchildren, Matthew (Andrea) Searfoss, Nicholas (Megan) Searfoss, Marc (Kate) Brown, and Megan (Chris) Starkweather. He was also blessed with great grandchildren, Julian Starkweather, Isabelle Searfoss, and soon arriving great grandson Searfoss.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at Pleasant View Cemetery, Cemetery Rd., Reading Center. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, Montour Falls. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottandzinger.com
