Services
Vedder and Scott Funeral Home
122 N. Genessee St.
Montour Falls, NY 14865
607-535-2396
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Strouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene C. Strouse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene C. Strouse Obituary
Eugene C. Strouse

Elmira Heights - Eugene "Gene" Charles Strouse, 82, of Elmira Heights, NY, passed from this world on Friday, January 17, 2020. He passed peacefully in the loving care of his wife of 58 years, Shirley E. (Osborne) Strouse of Watkins Glen, NY. Gene was a proud retired Teamster truck driver. In his retirement, he enjoyed fishing, daily coffee and pool games with friends.

Gene is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughters, Annette (Kevin) Searfoss of Chambersburg, PA and Tina (Mike) Brown of Elmira Heights, NY; grandchildren, Matthew (Andrea) Searfoss, Nicholas (Megan) Searfoss, Marc (Kate) Brown, and Megan (Chris) Starkweather. He was also blessed with great grandchildren, Julian Starkweather, Isabelle Searfoss, and soon arriving great grandson Searfoss.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at Pleasant View Cemetery, Cemetery Rd., Reading Center. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, Montour Falls. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottandzinger.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vedder and Scott Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -