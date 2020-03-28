|
Eugene F. "Gene" Brautigan
Horseheads, NY - Eugene F. "Gene" Brautigan Age 85 of Horseheads, NY passed away on March 26, 2020 in Horseheads, NY. Gene was born June 30, 1934 in Elmira, NY the son of the late Walter and Leona Lutomske Brautigan. He went to high school at Corning Free Academy and graduated in 1952. Gene had worked as an insurance agent for John Hancock Insurance , and The General Adjustment Bureau as an insurance adjustor, and owned and operated The Vintage Restaurant ( The Waterfront Restaurant) in Hammondsport, NY. He last worked for the New York State Compensation Board retiring in 1996. He enjoyed cooking for his family, watching the NY Yankees, Notre Dame College football, and playing with his grandchildren. Gene is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Sheila Shepard Brautigan; sons and daughters-in-law: Tom and June Brautigan, Tim and Diane Brautigan, and Kevin (Kathy) Brautigan; daughter and son-in-law: Colleen and Ed Knoll; cherished grandchildren Tommy, Kyle, Matthew, Heather (BJ Marshall) Brautigan; Justin, Josh (Jamie Strong) Jillian Knoll; Crystal (Joe) Conrad and family, Chad (Jennifer) Brown and family, Timothy McKee and family; sister-in-law Joanne Cunningham and a host of cherished nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and infant daughter Julie and grandson Mason Stauter. Gene served his country with The U.S. Army from 1954-1956 and was stationed in Korea for one year during the Korean War. Upon returning, he met the love of his life Sheila, and thus began a love story for the ages resulting in 62 years of marriage. Gene was a character who kept his family and friends always entertained. Anyone who witnessed his animated enthusiasm as he watched his beloved Yankees or Notre Dame Football can attest to this. His sense of humor was like no other, often leaving you to walk away shaking your head. His superior observatory skills allowed him to maintain a close watch over several generations of his Pine Circle family. He will be missed greatly by everyone that was privileged to know him. Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY. Due to The Coronavirus Pandemic Gene's Family will have a private viewing and service. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a time to be announced. Memorial donations may be made to Chemung County SPCA 2435 NY-352 Elmira, NY 14903 or the Falck Cancer Center Patient Services Fund 600 Roe Avenue Elmira, NY 14905 in honor of Eugene Brautigan and PTNP at PO Box 266 Horseheads NY 14845. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Staff at Cayuga Medical, Davita Dialysis of Ithaca, and Dr. Atwaibi and Staff as well as the compassionate staff at Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Words of condolence and memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com
