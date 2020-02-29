|
Eugene J. "Gene" Ploucha
Friendsville PA - Age 77, passed away at his home in Friendsville PA, on Friday, February 28, 2020 after a short illness. Gene was born and raised in Elmira a son of the late Eugene J., Sr. and Helen (McElligott) Ploucha. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Mary (Palmer) Ploucha; children and their families: Laura and Jeffrey Pawlak of Virginia Beach VA with their children, Matthew Pawlak and Heather and Robert Stanley; Christopher Ploucha of Burdett NY and his wife Gretchen Folts with their children, Christy Ploucha, Kyle Peterson, Christopher and Cassidy Ploucha; Michele and Brett Thiel of Elmira; sister and brother-in-law Marilyn and Homer "Butch" Monroe of Elmira; brother Thomas Ploucha of Spring Hill FL; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Kathleen Palmer and husband Stephen Swecker, William and Christine Palmer, Thomas and Ann Palmer, Mark and Susan Palmer; great-grandchildren Robert Jr., Nevin and Daniel Stanley; along with many nieces and nephews. Gene had a strong work ethic since he was a child. He delivered newspapers in his pre-teen years and as a teenager drove a truck for Turk's Produce Market in Horseheads. His working career was as a Retail Manger, first with Grand Union Grocery and later with Fay's and Eckerd Drug Stores. After retirement Gene and Mary moved to a home on Stanley Lake in Friendsville PA. There Gene was able to pursue his passions of fishing and hunting. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. The family will provide flowers. Those wishing may remember Gene with a donation to True Friends Animal Welfare Center, 16332 State Route 706, Montrose PA 18801.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020