1/
Eugene L. Liquori Jr.
1928 - 2020
Eugene L. Liquori Jr.

Beloved father, second husband, step father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Eugene L. Liquori, passed away on Sunday, July 19 at the Robert Packer Hospital at the age of 92. Gene was born April 7, 1928, in Elmira, NY, the son of Eugene L. Sr. and Louise (Domicone) Liquori. He was predeceased by his wife Mary Fellows Liquori in 1993 and remarried Mary Capozzi Liquori in 1995. Gene served in the US Navy during WWII.

Eugene is survived by his wife Mary Capozzi Liquori, daughter and son-in-law Annelouise (Liquori) and Paul Mulholland, several nieces and nephews, step- daughter Mary Ann O'Herron, step-son and wife Albert "Kip" and Diana Capozzi, step-granddaughter and husband Christina and Adam Regula, and his step great- granddaughter Alexandria Regula. Burial will be in St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Elmira, NY. Memorial Service times will be announced at a later date, as arrangements are being made at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in his name may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760. Condolences for the family may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.




Published in Star-Gazette from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
