Eugenia Claire (Jeannie Marks-Patterson) Kelly
League City, TX - Age 96 of League City, Texas, formerly a long-term resident of Elmira, NY. Passed away at the Regent Care Center in League City, Texas after an extended struggle with Alzheimer's disease. She is survived by her children Dr. Elizabeth Jane (Patterson) Protas and son-in-law Eugene Protas of League City, Texas; Patrick A. Patterson and daughter-in-law Gail Patterson, Boerne, Texas; Mary Margaret (Patterson) Hable of Edgewood, Maryland; and step-son Michael Kelly of Horseheads, New York. She is also survived by her sister Elizabeth Jane (Marks) Hart of Geneva, NY and brother George Peter (Pete) Marks of Pine City, NY. She had six grandchildren, Eric Joseph Patterson of Rochester, New York; Patrick Michael Patterson of Lake Wylie, South Carolina; Michelle Christine Patterson of Chesterfield, New Jersey; Mark Protas of Detroit, Michigan; Elizabeth (Bell) Jones of Owings Mills, Maryland; and Andrew Hable of Edgewood, Maryland. She also had five great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents Edward Charles Joseph Marks and Carolyn (Mareane) Marks of Elmira; her husbands Vernon Lee Patterson of Texas and Reynold O. Kelly of Horseheads, NY; her brothers Edward (Eddie) J. Marks, Jr. and John (Jack) Mareane Marks of Elmira and her sister Margaret Mary (Marks) Connell of Geneva, NY.
Mrs. Kelly was a long-term employee of St. Joseph's Hospital and the Arnot Ogden Memorial Hospital in Elmira until her retirement. She and her husband "Kelly" lived in Horseheads, NY following retirement and later moved to Bunnell, Florida where they lived until Kelly's death in 1982. She was a former member of Elmira Heights American Legion Post #154 and Horseheads American Legion Post #442.
Mrs. Kelly was a graduate of Elmira Free Academy in 1942 and was an employee of the Norden Bombsight Factory (now Southside High School) prior to joining the US Navy during World War II. She was honorably discharged from the Navy following the war, was married to Vernon Lee Patterson and moved to Sugarland, Texas where she had her three children. The family later moved back to Elmira in 1957.
Mrs. Kelly's family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff at Regent Care Center in League City, Texas for the care and tenderness they showed our mother during her advanced years and struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Mrs. Kelly will be laid to rest at the Woodlawn National Cemetery, Elmira, NY where a graveside prayer service will be held in the near future.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020