Eunice M. Conklin
Horseheads, NY - Went to be with her Lord on October 22, 2019 at the age of 80. Eunice was born on January 29, 1939, daughter of the late Elwyn and Grace Beckhorn Marvin. Eunice was blessed with 59 years of marriage and will be lovingly remembered for the care and thoughtfulness of raising such a large family. She also was a member of Pine Valley Baptist Church and played piano for 50 plus years. She is pre-deceased by her infant son, Jonathan and sister Arlone Tompkins. She is survived by her loving husband, David L. Conklin; children, Daniel (Neuvania) Conklin, Brenda (Paul) Schmick, Steven (Christine) Conklin, Faith (R. Trenton) Bostic; grandchildren, Evan, Austin, Nathan, Hannah, Lilah, and Janelle; brother, Robert Marvin and sister, Carolyn Shults. The family welcomes relatives and friends at her church, Pine Valley Baptist Church, 4872 Pinecrest Rd., Millport, NY on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 2-4pm. Eunice's Funeral Service will be held following at 4pm with Pastor Andrew Gable. She will be laid to rest at Vary Cemetery, Ridge Road, Horseheads. Those wishing to remember Eunice please consider memorial contributions to her church. Condolences, words of comfort and for a full obituary please visit Eunice's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019