Evalou "Evie" Bell
Glenville - Evalou "Evie" Bell, 63, went to be with her Lord on January 3, 2020 at her home in Glenville, NY. Born March 9, 1956 to the late Milton Insley Roy and Ruth (Granger) Roy. Evalou graduated from Horseheads High School in 1974, and received her bachelor's degree in Business Administration from SUNY Albany in 1978. For many years, she worked for Verizon in Menands. Evalou retired from Verizon and became a dedicated and loved employee of Physical Therapy Associates of Schenectady. In her younger days she was the Chemung County Dairy Princess and an an active participant in 4-H. She belonged to St. John's and Trinity Episcopal Churches. Evie later became a dedicated volunteer for Tri-City BMX in Rotterdam, NY. She most recently gave many hours of leadership to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glenville, NY. Predeceased by her brother John Roy. She is survived by her son, Michael Bell and daughter-in-law, Dana; her beloved grandchildren, who brought her so much joy: Weston, Sophia and Adalie; her sister and best friend, Dorianne Riggs; brother, William Roy; as well as several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will begin at 11 AM on Saturday, January 11th at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with Pastor Deron Millville, 547 Saratoga Rd, Glenville, NY 12302. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020