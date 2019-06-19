|
|
Evelyn "Jeannie" Baier
Southport - A longtime resident of Plymouth Ave. Southport was reunited with her beloved husband, Louis Baier, Sun. June 16, 2019. She passed in her home under the care of her loving daughter, Barb (Ed) Housel, Southport; also surviving is her son, Michael T. (Kathy) Baier, Marietta, GA; grandchildren, Jessica, and Adam Baier; Erika (Marty) Littlewood, Val (Lloyd) Barrigar, David (Deb) Housel; great grandchildren, Clarissa, Zachary, Sarah, Madison, Austin, Alivia, Adrianna; great great grandson, Maddox; sister, Clea Allen, brother-in-law, Edward Chapman; sister-in-law, Mary Cooper; nieces, nephews and close family and church friends. Jeannie was born on March 25, 1925 in Wellsboro, PA daughter of the late Thomas & Ella Howey Cooper. She married her husband of 58 years, Louis Baier on Sept. 12, 1947 in Wellsboro PA; and he predeceased her on July 19, 2005. In serving her Lord Jeannie was a member of the Christian Faith Fellowship Church where she was very active in Sunday School and various activities. She is remembered for always being an encouragement to others. She took great enjoyment in making jewelry with her daughter, Barb; and enjoyed flower gardening. In addition to Jeannie's parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, Louis E Baier Jr.; sister, Martha Chapman; brother, Clayton Cooper; sister-in-law, Virginia (Joseph) Pirozzolo; brothers-in-law, David Allen and Jack (Eda) Baier. Family and friends will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Southport/Elmira on Thur. June 20, 2019 between the hours of 4-6 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 6:15 p.m. with her pastor and friend, Rev. James Crupi officiating. Her cremains will be entombed in Woodlawn National Cemetery Memorial Wall with her beloved Louis. Memorial donations may be directed to Christian Faith Fellowship Church, 719 Holdridge St. Elmira, NY 14904 or Lewy Body Dementia Assoc. lbda.org
Published in Star-Gazette from June 19 to June 20, 2019