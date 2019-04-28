Services
Evelyn M. (Haddow) House


Wellsboro - Evelyn M. House (Haddow), age 93, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Green Home in Wellsboro, PA. She was born on December 7, 1925 in Morris Run, PA, the daughter of Raymond and Mary (Hudzinski) Haddow. Evelyn was the wife of Eugene F. House. They would have celebrated 75 years of marriage on May 20, 2019. She was formerly a member of the St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Evelyn was devoted to her family. She was co-owner and office manager for House Wood Products, which she and her husband started in 1948 and is currently still in operation today. Evelyn enjoyed crossword puzzles. For years, she was the book keeper of Arbon Cemetery.

Evelyn is survived by her husband, Eugene House; a daughter, Alice (Donald) Gottschall of Mansfield, PA; a grandson, Rob (Sheila) Gottschall; two great-grandchildren, Hayden and Jared Gottschall; two nieces, Mary Etta Manikowski of Blossburg, PA, Judy Nowak of Mainesburg, PA; her caregiver, Connie Dawes; and a special friend, Darlene Dickinson. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Robert House; a brother, Matthew Haddow; a sister, Agnes Haddow-Watkins.

A private memorial service will be held at Arbon Cemetery in Blossburg, PA with Reverend Bryan Wright officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the Mansfield Free Public Library, 71 N. Main St. Mansfield, PA 16933. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
