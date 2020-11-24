Evelyn Marie Lutz
Elmira - Age 86, of Elmira, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. She was the daughter of Louis J. and Marion (Mathew) Lutz of Elmira. Evelyn was predeceased by her parents, sister, Dorothy Lois (Lutz) Bedenk in 2018 and brother, the Rev. Joseph Louis Lutz in 2020.
Evelyn is survived by her 6 nieces and nephews and first cousins, MaryJane (Lutz) Weaver and Ida Louise (Farley) Dandrea, both of Elmira.
Evelyn was a 1952 graduate of Southside High School in Elmira. She attended the University of Rochester graduating in 1955 with a diploma in Nursing. She continued her education at the U of R receiving her B.S. in 1963. Evelyn went on to receive her M.S. degree in 1965 from the University of Colorado. In 1980, Evelyn graduated from Case Western Reserve University receiving her Ph.D; and from 1984-85, she did her Post-Doctoral Study in History. Evelyn was inducted into Sigma Theta Tau and Phi Alpha Theta, International Honor Societies for Nursing and History, respectively.
Evelyn touched the hearts of many with her generosity. She was a member of the Senior Center, attending exercise classes every Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, until declining health in November of 2019. Evelyn was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church on Elmira's Southside.
Evelyn would like to thank her nephew Eddie (Marica) Lutz, Wayne, IL, for all the help over the years, and to her cousin Susan (Steve) Weaver Mower - for being her "Caregiver" for the past 5 years.
Per Evelyn's request, there will be no calling hours. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Elmira. A livestream of the Mass will be available through the Facebook page for the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish. (https://www.facebook.com/ElmiraCatholic
) Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Evelyn's Family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all the medical professionals at Arnot Ogden Medical Center, the nursing staff on both 5D and 2B COVID floors, and to Woodbrook Assisted Living Facility for all their wonderful care, love and support provided to Evelyn and her family over the past 9 months.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Evelyn's memory to the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 1010 Davis Street, Elmira, New York 14901.