|
|
Faith Eudora Miles
Elmira, NY - Age 104, passed away on Mon. Feb. 10, 2020 after living a long and full life. Born on Mar.19, 1915 in Caroline Center, NY daughter of the late Allen D. & Velma E. Meddaugh Preston. She graduated from Breesport High School and attended Elmira Business Institute. Faith enjoyed many happy years as the wife of Richard G. Miles, many of those years being spent in Chicago, Illinois. The couple returned to Elmira when Dick retired and they enjoyed an active home life until his passing in 1997. A homemaker, she enjoyed painting with water colors, traveling with Richard, and had a deep love of family. She always kept up with the events in the lives of all of her nieces, nephews, grand- nieces and grand-nephews and cousins, and remembered them all with precision. Such a long and rich life could not have been achieved without the support of friends, neighbors, and family. In addition to treasured neighbors and family surviving are her nieces and nephews who provided her with devoted care and companionship in recent years; Verena J.(James) Rattray, Gerald A. (Vicki) Preston, both of Horseheads, George R. (Dorothy) Preston, of Brooktondale, Judith L. (Mark) Elston, Richard A. (Patricia) Preston, of Horseheads, along with their families. She also cared deeply about Steven and Ron Tesdahl, who she helped care for in Chicago where they grew up, and Janice DeJager, who was a devoted niece. Many other nieces and nephews will remember her as a "special" aunt. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by four siblings: Ada (Perry) Courtright, Herman (Florence) Preston, Arthur (Arlene) Preston, and Allen Preston. She relished her connection with her siblings and their spouses. Guests will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Elmira on February 14, 2020 between the hours of 2:00-3:00 p.m. with funeral services following at 3:15 p.m. Burial will take place at the Brookton Cemetery, Brooktondale, NY at her family's convenience.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020