Services
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Mansfield, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Following Services
First Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Faye Hotelling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faye W. (Stonebraker) Hotelling


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Faye W. (Stonebraker) Hotelling Obituary
Faye W. (Stonebraker) Hotelling

Mansfield, PA - Faye W. (Stonebraker) Hotelling, age 89, of Mansfield, PA, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Broad Acres Nursing Home. She was born on September 13, 1929 in Mansfield, the daughter of Harold and Ruth (Wilcox) Stonebraker. Faye was married to Charles L. Hotelling. She worked at Mansfield University for 26 years as a custodian. Faye was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mansfield, Curves, and the Wheel Inn.

Faye is survived by a son, Patrick (Nancy) Hotelling of Elmira; a daughter, LuCinda Hotelling of Wellsboro; eight grandchildren, Edward, Patrick, Donald Stevens, Michelle, Jeremy, Kendra, Thomas, and Tracy; and several great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Ruth; her husband, Charles; a son, Michael Hotelling; a daughter, Sonja Watkins; and a brother, Mahlon Stonebraker.

Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 10:00-11:00am at the First Baptist Church in Mansfield. A funeral service will follow immediately with Reverend Cheryl Filson officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Mansfield. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA 16933 is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now