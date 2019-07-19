Services
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Beeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence A. Beeman


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence A. Beeman Obituary
Florence A. Beeman

Elmira - Age 78, of Elmira, NY, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Chemung County Nursing Facility. She was born on October 9, 1940 in Elmira, NY to the late Pasquale and Flora (Montrose) Italiano. Florence was predeceased by her brother, Anthony Italiano Tally. She is survived by her son, Pat (Ryan Shea) Beeman of Elmira; daughter, Vicki (Josh) Evans of Horseheads; sisters, Mary Wheeler of Cortland and Josephine Italiano of Horseheads; grandchildren, Gabe, Declan, Zoe, Dylan, Olivia and Zachary; lifelong friend, Dorothy Wandell of Elmira; very close friend, Becky Washburn of Elmira; along with several nieces, nephews and close friends. Florence retired from the Chemung County Dept. of Services in 2003 after many years of service. Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, July 22nd from 6 to 8 p.m. at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. A memorial mass will take place on Tuesday, July 23rd at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church with Father Richard Farrell as celebrant.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now