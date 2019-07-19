|
Florence A. Beeman
Elmira - Age 78, of Elmira, NY, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Chemung County Nursing Facility. She was born on October 9, 1940 in Elmira, NY to the late Pasquale and Flora (Montrose) Italiano. Florence was predeceased by her brother, Anthony Italiano Tally. She is survived by her son, Pat (Ryan Shea) Beeman of Elmira; daughter, Vicki (Josh) Evans of Horseheads; sisters, Mary Wheeler of Cortland and Josephine Italiano of Horseheads; grandchildren, Gabe, Declan, Zoe, Dylan, Olivia and Zachary; lifelong friend, Dorothy Wandell of Elmira; very close friend, Becky Washburn of Elmira; along with several nieces, nephews and close friends. Florence retired from the Chemung County Dept. of Services in 2003 after many years of service. Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, July 22nd from 6 to 8 p.m. at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. A memorial mass will take place on Tuesday, July 23rd at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church with Father Richard Farrell as celebrant.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 19, 2019