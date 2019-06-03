|
Florence Bogart Gray
Elmira - Florence Bogart Gray, 92 years of age, of Elmira NY (formerly from Arnot/Blossburg, PA) passed away on June 1, 2019, at home.
Flo was born on January 17, 1927, to Earl N. Bogart and Elizabeth Jenkins Bogart in Belle Vernon, PA. She was married to John H. Gray on February 28, 1948 in New London, Connecticut.
Flo graduated from Blossburg High School in 1945. After graduation she went to business school in New Jersey. She then worked for Dr. Patrick M. Berzito, for 13 years.
She and her husband moved to the Corning/Elmira area where Florence worked at the First National Bank of Corning until she retired in 1984.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Arnot and until recent years attended the Presbyterian Church in Corning, NY. She was a past worthy matron of the Eastern Star.
In addition to her parents, Flo was preceded in death by her husband on April 8, 1997 and sisters, Betty Kuzneski and Margaret Carlson.
Althoiugh Flo and John were never blessed having her own children, she took great pride in being involved with her many nieces and nephews. Gray's Cabana on Keuka Lake holds many memories for all of them. Family was very important to Flo.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be Wednesday June 5th from 1 P.M. until time of services at 2P.M. at Freeburg Funeral Home, Blossburg, PA.
Burial will take place at the convenience of the family in the Arbon Cemetery, Blossburg.
Memorial donations can be made in Florence's memory to or the .
Published in Star-Gazette on June 3, 2019