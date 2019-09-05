Services
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-4801
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Horseheads, NY
Florence Elizabeth (Christman) Preston

Florence Elizabeth (Christman) Preston Obituary
Florence Elizabeth (Christman) Preston

Saint Matthews, SC - Age 98, of Saint Matthews, SC, passed away at her home on Monday, August 26, 2019. Florence/"Flo" or "Grammy" as her family affectionately called her, was born in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Harry and Annabelle Christman. Florence was married to the late Herman J. Preston. She loved playing card games, and dancing with her husband. Her favorite activity was to travel, managing to visit all 50 states with "Herm". Florence was pre-deceased by her husband, Herman, and eldest daughter, Jacquline E. Price. Survivors include her daughter, Velma Sarah Harrington; sons, Jerome L. Preston and Allen H. Preston; 9 grandchildren; and many great and great-great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, NY at 1:00 PM on Sept. 7th. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
