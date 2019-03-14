|
Florence Rose Rhode
Elmira - Age 94 of Elmira, NY, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Corning Hospital. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Eugene and Sandra Rhode of Corning; granddaughters Lisa Clark of Knoxsville, PA and Dianna (Alan) Brown of Corning; great granddaughters Taylor and Emma Brown; sister Geraldine Stocum of Elmira along with several nieces and nephews. Florence retired from Iszard's Tea Room and was a member of the Baldwin Fire Department Women's Auxiliary. Family and friends are invited to her memorial service on Sunday, March 17th at 3 pm in the Christian Life Baptist Church, 2523 Brown Hollow Rd. (Old River Road), Corning. Rev. John Armstrong will officiate. Interment will take place in Forest Lawn Memorial Park at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019