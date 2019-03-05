|
|
Florence S. Waters
Horseheads - Passed away peacefully on Friday evening, March 1, 2019 at the age of 90. Florence was born on November 22, 1928 to the late Michael and Fannie Skorodinski Sopp. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles F. Waters in 1999 and all her nine siblings, Anna Hapeman, Kathryn Soper, Samuel Sopp, Eva Swisher, Mary Dildine, John Sopp, Dorothy Matison, Fannie Card and Helen Sopp. She is survived by her daughters, Theresa Anita Waters and Lisa Michelle Waters both of Horseheads, NY and many nieces and nephews. She was employed by NY Telephone Company, Elmira, NY for 27 years. Florence was blessed with 48 years of marriage and will be lovingly remembered for her care and her thoughtfulness. She loved her family and spending time with her animal friends. She is already missed by all that knew and loved her. The family will welcome relatives and friends to St. Charles Borromeo Church, Oakwood Ave., Elmira Heights, NY on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10AM. Florence will be laid to rest along side her husband at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Elmira, NY immediately following. Those wishing to remember Florence please consider donations to the Horseheads Community Animal Shelter, Inc., 150 Wygant Rd., Horseheads, N.Y., 14845 or the Arctic League, PO Box 113, Elmira, NY 14902. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Florence's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019