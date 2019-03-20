Services
Frances A. Marshall Obituary
Frances A. Marshall

Elmira - Age 67 of Elmira, NY. She was born September 17, 1951 in Passiac, NJ, daughter of the late George and Frances (Lukowiak) Senkiw and passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Charles Marshall. She is survived by her daughter Linette Hess; granddaughter Alyssa Hess both of Elmira; sister and brother-in-law Joanna & James Robinson of Lowman; brothers and sister-in-law George Senkiw of Elmira, John & Michelle Senkiw of Virginia Beach, VA along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Friday, March 22nd from 11 am to 1 pm. Her funeral service will be held there at 1 pm. Committal prayers and interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
