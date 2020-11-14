1/1
Frances M. "Fran" Rogozinski
Frances M. 'Fran' Rogozinski

Elmira - Frances M. 'Fran' Rogozinski, age 97, passed away peacefully at Arnot Ogden Medical Center, on November 10, 2020, from complications of Covid-19. Fran was born on September 20, 1923, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Frank Miedlar and Stella Zadlo Miedlar, both of whom had lost their first spouses in the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918. Fran grew up in a family of "his, hers, and theirs."

Fran was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Wally, in 2003, and their son, Daniel, in 2018, from complications of Multiple Sclerosis. Additionally, Fran was predeceased by her siblings, Henry Miedlar, Jane Kreft, Anna Jerzek, Mary Turek, Leo Miedlar, and Theresa Gawlick. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Jon) Bauer of Pine City, NY; grandchildren, Kathryn 'Kit' (Billy) Gooshaw and Bret Bauer, all of Pine City; and great-grandchildren, Mitchum and Bryce Gooshaw. She is also survived by a sister-in-law and many nieces and nephews from the Detroit area.

Fran graduated from Fordson High School, Dearborn, MI, in 1941, the first of her sisters to earn a High School diploma. She was a homemaker who enjoyed baking, reading, gardening, and in her later years in Chemung County, walking. Fran thoroughly enjoyed her final years living at Woodbrook Assisted Living Residence in Southport, NY where the Staff made it a "home" for Mom.

Fran will be interred at a later date in St. Hedwig's Cemetery in Dearborn Heights, MI with Wally and Dan. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society; The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research; Holy Family Elementary School, 421 Fulton St, Elmira, NY 14904; or Notre Dame High School, 1400 Maple Ave, Elmira, NY 14904.

Fran's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
