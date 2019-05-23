|
|
Frances Mae Voinchet Williams
Frenchville - Frances Mae Voinchet Williams, 90, of 709 Reuter Blvd. North Towanda, PA, a native of Frenchville, PA, passed away Friday morning, April 12, 2019. Frances was born in Philipsburg, PA on October 31, 1928, and was the oldest of five children to Francis Voinchet and Edith Perrot Voinchet. She attended the one-room school house in Frenchville, PA until 8th grade and was a 1947 graduate of Clearfield High School, Clearfield, PA. On August 8, 1951, Frances married Karl Jackson Williams.
In early years, Frances was employed as an account clerk in Clearfield, PA, Memphis, TN and Philadelphia, PA. In later years, Frances served as office manager for Dr. Lawrence Tama at Physician Care and with Hospital Drive Home Care in North Towanda. Frances served as a tax collector for North Towanda Township for many years. She was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and the Altar and Rosary Society, Towanda, volunteered for the American Red Cross acting as director, was a Towanda Band booster and held membership with the Towanda Garden Club and the Towanda Musical Society.
Her family includes daughters, Cynthia A. Williams of North Towanda, Deborah L. Beisel and husband Raymond of Clymer, PA, grandchildren, Daniel (Monteca) of Bellefonte, PA, Kelly (Brandon) of Ashville, NC, Robin (Max) of Weesp, Netherlands, Jacqueline (Dillon) of Allentown, PA and Jacob of Indiana, PA, great grandchildren, Mya and Liam, brother M. Franklin Voinchet, sisters, Eileen Pisaneschi and Mary Louise Stewart as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, Frances was predeceased by her husband, Karl Jackson "Jack" Williams on December 28, 1983, and brother, R. George Voinchet.
A Mass of Christian Burial and her burial was held on April 25, 2019, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Frenchville, PA. A Mass for the Intention of Frances Mae Voinchet Williams will be held at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 106 Third St, Towanda, PA at the Vigil Mass, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 106 Third St, Towanda, PA 18848 or to St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 64 St. Mary's Lane, PO Box 159, Frenchville, PA 16836 in memory of Frances Mae Voinchet Williams.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 23, 2019