Frances (Mecum) Marks
Horseheads - Age 75 of Horseheads. Fran passed away peacefully with her husband and daughter at her side on Tuesday, on April 28, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with dementia. Fran was born June 24, 1944 in Elmira, New York to the late Hugh W. Mecum, Sr. and Vivian (Sperbeck-Mecum) Malone. Fran leaves behind her loving husband of almost 46 years, Raymond; daughter Stephanie (Bruce) May; and her favorite granddaughters Paige, Abby, and Kalle May. Also surviving are her siblings Hugh (Jacque) Mecum Jr. of South Carolina, Bill (Tia) Mecum of Elmira Heights, and Jan (Bill) Powell of Elmira; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Mary Joan Marks of Colorado, JoAnn (Nick) Serdinow of Webster, New York, Marguerite Marks of Georgia, Christine (Lenn) Melcher of Arizona, and Marlene Marks of Georgia; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Fran was a 1962 graduate of Thomas A. Edison HS. She received her LPN from Ithaca School of Nursing in 1964, her AAS and RN from Corning Community College in 1974, and her BS from Oswego State in 1996. Fran's career spanned over 40 years at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center, with the majority of that time in the NICU, and tending to what she referred to as the "tiny hineys." She helped mold nurses' aides as a Clinical Teacher at BOCES for many years. She spent nearly 20 years as the legendary "Nurse Fran," at Camp Star, curing any ailment the special campers could conjure up; with her special potion of pink pills (Canada mints), band aids, and an extra dose of love. She also leant her shoulder to the occasional love spats among the counselors. The family would like to thank the staff of Elcor's Colonial Ridge South for taking such great care of Frannie and family for the past two and a half years. A private funeral will be held for family and a Celebration of Fran's life will be planned for when social distancing guidelines are relaxed. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Fran, please consider a donation to Camp STAR Marianne Kalec, 261 Middle Road, Horseheads, NY 14845; the Children's Miracle Network at Arnot Ogden Medical Center; or to the . Condolences may be read and online donations are listed at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020