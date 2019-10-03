Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Frances Rose Pusey Obituary
Frances Rose Pusey

Horseheads, NY - Passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019 at the age of 101. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY, on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 4-7 PM. A Private Gravesite Service will be held at St. Mary Our Mother Cemetery, Horseheads, NY, on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the convenience of the family. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Frances's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
