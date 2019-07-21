|
Frances Shafer
Pine City, NY - Frances M. Shafer, age 91 of Pine City, NY passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 70 years, Harold B. Shafer; son, John Shafer; parents, John and Elizabeth Crum; and brother, Don Crum.
Frances is survived by her loving children, Sandra Sterling, Barbara Shafer, Thomas (Susan) Shafer; Daughter in law, Corinne Shafer; 6 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; brother, John Crum and Stanley Crum.
Frances was the owner of Fran's Tropical Fish and Pet Supply for over 50 years. She enjoyed crocheting, ceramics and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
Family and friends are invited to gather at Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira, NY from 2 pm to 5 pm on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Funeral services celebrating Frances' life will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 5 pm. Pastor Dan Dykes will officiate. Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Frances Tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from July 21 to July 22, 2019