Frances Strzepek Bates



Corning, - Frances Strzepek Bates, age 86, of Corning, NY passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 22, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born in Campbell, NY on April 17, 1934.



Frances is survived by her husband of almost 63 years, Richard V. Bates, daughters, Celeste Bates O'Connell of Corning, Candace (Michael) Weichman of Rochester, and Corinne (Sean) Mayer of Corning. Also her seven grandchildren, Adrianne (Jason) Pope of Scottsville, NY, Brittany (Rick Gantz) of Bristol, NY, Caileigh (Michael Shippers) of Rochester, NY, Cole (Alicia) Weichman of Rochester, NY, Chase Weichman (Carsen Williams) of Jacksonville, FL, Storm and Sage Mayer, both of Corning, two great-granddaughters Payton and Madison Pope, and brother in law Joseph (Marie) Bates of Endicott, NY, along with many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Mary Strzepek, and her sister and brother in law Irene and Edward McManus.



Frances was a graduate of Savona Central School and Parsons School of Design in New York City. In 1955, she entered a partnership of a women's dress shop in Hornell, NY. She then became sole owner and operator of Fran's Bridal Shoppe, Inc in Corning, NY. Frances and her husband, Richard stayed in the bridal business in Corning for 52 years. In the meantime, they opened The Bridal Belle in Rochester, NY which was run by their two eldest daughters for 38 years.



"In life, we loved you dearly, In death, we love you still, In our hearts, you hold a place, No one else will ever fill"



At the request of Frances, there will be no services in her memory.



Donations can be made in the memory of Frances to Corning Meals on Wheels, 144 Cedar Street, Corning NY 14830 or CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870.



Acly-Stover Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.









