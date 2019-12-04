|
Francine M. (Driscoll) Crowley
Elmira Heights - Age 78 of Elmira Heights, NY. She was born November 22, 1941 in Elmira, daughter of the late Paul and Margaret (Fernan) Driscoll and passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters Sharon Andrus and Joan Girardi. She is survived by her brother Terry (Sue) Driscoll; daughter Deb (Rob) Kutz; sons Dave (Paula) Crowley and Tim (Beth) Crowley; grandchildren Lindsey Kittle, Caley Kutz, Logan Crowley, Madalyn Crowley, Jessica Mazur and Brenna Mazur; great grandchildren Lake and Canon Kittle along with several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St at Washington Ave., Elmira on Sunday, December 8th from 12 to 2 pm. Her memorial service will follow at 2 pm. Rev. Richard T. Farrell will officiate. Interment will be in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Francine through donations to Chemung County Meals on Wheels, 409 William St., Elmira, NY 14901 or CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Rd., Painted Post, NY 14870.
