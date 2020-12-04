1/1
Francis A. "Frannie" Altilio
1934 - 2020
Francis A. "Frannie" Altilio

Pine City - Age 85, passed away Sat. Nov. 28, 2020 at Corning Hospital following a brief illness. Born on Dec. 22, 1934 in Elmira, Francis was the son of the late, Frank & Mary Campanelli Altilio. "Frannie" loved Pine City and the home that always brought him comfort and joy. A hard-working man, Francis was the co-founder and co-proprietor of Kitchen & Bath Gallery which he operated with his wife and companion of 15 years, Tammy Murdock Altilio for many years. "Don't always take the easy way" was not only his motto but the way he lived his life. He enjoyed "Fridays with Friends" and attending NHRA Racing events to cheer for his nephew, Frank Altilio. A devoted father, he is also survived by his children, Kathy Willis, Pine City; Mike (Chere) Altilio, Dirftwood, TX; Joe (Cheryl) Altilio, Pine City; and Rick (Angie) Altilio, St. Peters, MO; siblings, Antoinette"Nettie" (John) Pirozzolo and Gerald A. (Janiene) Altilio; sister-in-law, Evelyn Altilio; ten grandchildren, fourteen great, nieces, nephews, and his new canine puppy, "Tucker". "Frannie" was predeceased by siblings, Pauline Rossi, Angelina Pariso, and Joseph Altilio, and his cherished canine companion, "Tanner". All services will be held privately at his family's convenience.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
