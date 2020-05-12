|
|
Francis E. Hurley, Jr.
Bartow - LAKELAND, FL - Francis E. Hurley Jr., 72, died May 6, 2020, at Bartow Regional Medical Center. He was born January 1, 1948, in Elmira, New York, to Francis E. Hurley and Theresa A. (Pirozzolo) Hurley. He graduated from the Elmira Free Academy in 1966. Francis is survived by his wife, Nancy A. Hurley; children, F. Edward Hurley and Jennifer (Bob) Morris; grandchildren, Stephen Mathews, Keslee (Matt) Krcha, Megan (Herman) Thomas; and great-grandchildren, Paisley Thomas, and Kaegan Greene, all living in Elmira NY; stepson, Jesse (Angelica) Bennett; grandchildren, Mason and Greyson Bennett; brother, Bob (Doreen) Hurley of Dushore PA; sisters, Kathleen Vermilion of Athens, TX, Nancy Neylon of Rochester, NY and Mary Pat Sullivan of Elmira NY.
Fran was a retired restaurant manager. He enjoyed going on cruises and loved spending time on Sanibel Island.
Due to the current Covid pandemic a celebration of life and graveside service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Star-Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2020