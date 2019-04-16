Services
Vedder and Scott Funeral Home
122 N. Genessee St.
Montour Falls, NY 14865
607-535-2396
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Kingsley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis E. "Fran" Kingsley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Francis E. "Fran" Kingsley Obituary
Francis E. "Fran" Kingsley

Waltkins Glen - Francis E. "Fran" Kingsley, 64, of Watkins Glen, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with Lupus. He was born in Elmira, NY on April 25, 1954, the son of Russell E. Kingsley, Sr. and Dorcelia Bush Hickey. Fran graduated from Watkins Glen High School and served with the US Navy from 1972-1975. He married Naomi C. VanAlstine in Beaver Dams on September 20, 1980.

Fran worked for James R. Phelps, Bernie Transportation and Odessa-Montour Central school District. He was a member of the Elmira Heights American Legion. Fran loved mustangs and was a NASCAR fan. He was predeceased by his father, Russell E. Kingsley, Sr., step father, Theodore Hickey, brother, Russell E. Kingsley, Jr., and sister, Linda S. Thorpe.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Naomi (VanAlstine) Kingsley; daughter, Magen Kingsley of Watkins Glen; son, Jason Kingsley of Elmira Heights; his mother, Dorcelia Hickey of Elmira; a sister, Bonnie White of Elmira; brother, John Kingsley of Elmira; three grandchildren, Anya and Kadin Simpson, and Laikyn Kingsley; and by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 1-3 pm at Vedder and Scott Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls. Fran's funeral service will begin at 3:00 pm followed by burial with military honors at Montour Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Schuyler County Volunteer Ambulance, 909 S. Decatur St., Watkins Glen, NY 14891. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vedder and Scott Funeral Home
Download Now