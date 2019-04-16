|
Francis E. "Fran" Kingsley
Waltkins Glen - Francis E. "Fran" Kingsley, 64, of Watkins Glen, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with Lupus. He was born in Elmira, NY on April 25, 1954, the son of Russell E. Kingsley, Sr. and Dorcelia Bush Hickey. Fran graduated from Watkins Glen High School and served with the US Navy from 1972-1975. He married Naomi C. VanAlstine in Beaver Dams on September 20, 1980.
Fran worked for James R. Phelps, Bernie Transportation and Odessa-Montour Central school District. He was a member of the Elmira Heights American Legion. Fran loved mustangs and was a NASCAR fan. He was predeceased by his father, Russell E. Kingsley, Sr., step father, Theodore Hickey, brother, Russell E. Kingsley, Jr., and sister, Linda S. Thorpe.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Naomi (VanAlstine) Kingsley; daughter, Magen Kingsley of Watkins Glen; son, Jason Kingsley of Elmira Heights; his mother, Dorcelia Hickey of Elmira; a sister, Bonnie White of Elmira; brother, John Kingsley of Elmira; three grandchildren, Anya and Kadin Simpson, and Laikyn Kingsley; and by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 1-3 pm at Vedder and Scott Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls. Fran's funeral service will begin at 3:00 pm followed by burial with military honors at Montour Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Schuyler County Volunteer Ambulance, 909 S. Decatur St., Watkins Glen, NY 14891. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019