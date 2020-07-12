Francis J. "Mickey" Mack Jr.
Horseheads, NY - Francis J. Mack Jr. (Mickey) Age 87 of Horseheads, NY and formerly of Elmira, NY and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina passed away on Friday July 10, 2020. He was born on November 20, 1932 in Elmira, NY the son of the late Francis J. and Margaret Opdyke Mack Sr. Mr. Mack was a Veteran of the Korean War serving his country in the U.S. Army attaining the rank of Sergeant. He married his wife Martha A. Nagle on June 7, 1958 and they recently celebrated their 62nd Wedding Anniversary on June 7, 2020. Francis was a Pressman and Supervisor for Moore Business Forms 35 years in Elmira. Francis participated for 10 years in Eucharistic Adoration at St. Michael's RC Church in Garden City, SC . He was pre-deceased by sisters and brother-in-law: Joan Mack, Annette Bolla, Margaret (Floyd "Bud") Peterson ; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: William Nagle, Paul Nagle Jr., Mary Margaret Nagle Sullivan and Paul Sullivan , and Ellen Joan Monhan; grandson Brian Lee. Francis is survived by his loving wife Martha A. Mack; children: Suzanne and Douglas Lee of Seneca Falls, NY; Mary Kathryn Mack-Ross of Concord, N.C.; Francis J. "Joe" Mack III of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware; Paul P. Mack of Horseheads, NY; Patricia Mack of West Orange, N.J.; grandchildren: Alexander and Danielle Lee of Auburn, NY; Andrew Lee of Seneca Falls, NY; Paul Mack Jr., and John "Jack" Mack of Mt. Pleasant, S.C; Noelle Ross of Concord, N.C.; great granddaughter Brooklyn Lee of Auburn, NY; niece: Karen Churchill and daughters Bridget and Aimee Churchill of Horseheads, NY ; sister-in-law: Margaret Nagle of Baldwinsville, NY ; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of caring friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Our Mother Church in Horseheads, NY on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at 10 AM. Interment in Woodlawn National Cemetery in Elmira, NY where Full Military Honors will be accorded Mr. Mack. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Brian Charles Lee NICU at Arnot Health Foundation 571 Market Street Suite 1202 Elmira, NY 14901 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Arrangements entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com
.