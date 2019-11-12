Services
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Casimir's Church
Francis Michael "Frank" Drabinski


1954 - 2019
Francis Michael "Frank" Drabinski Obituary
Francis Michael "Frank" Drabinski

Elmira Heights - Age 65, of Elmira Heights, NY passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY. Frank was born on February 2, 1954 in Sayre, PA, son of Edward and Phyllis (Bidlack) Drabinski.

Frank is survived by his wife of 37 years, Theodora "Teddy"; daughters, Amy (Eli) Tercero and Michelle (David) Alger; son, Terence (Kristyn) Devine; grandchildren, Alexandria, Logan, Gianna, Jason, Victoria, David Lee, Seth, Emma and Joshua; mother, Phyllis; sister, Yvonne Kim; brothers, Paul (Debra) and Leo (Lisa) Drabinski; He was also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and two aunts. Frank was predeceased by his father, Edward, great-grandson, Dawson, mother-in-law, Hilda Marsh and nephew, Andrew.

Frank retired from Ingersoll Rand in Sayre, Pa after many years of service. He was a member of the Horseheads Elks Lodge # 2297and a member of the White Eagles. Frank will always be an Athens Bull Dog, along with being an avid Buffalo Bills and Yankee fan.

Family and friends are invited to call Thursday, November 14th, 2019 from 5 pm to 7 pm and Friday, November 15th, 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 16th at 12 pm in St. Casimir's Church with Fr. Scott Kubinski as celebrant. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16, 2019
