Francis Nisco, Sr
Vineland, NJ - Francis "Frank" Nisco, Sr, 78 of Vineland, NJ, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Elmer NJ. He was born on April 28, 1940 in Elmira, NY to the late Ignazio and Egilda Nisco.
He was a graduate of Elmira Free Academy and worked as a Technical Glass and Quality Control Service Representative for Anchor Glass and Anheuser-Busch throughout much of his career. He was an avid bowler in the region rolling 300 and 299 games. He qualified for many bowling tournaments in the American Bowling Congress Championships with his brother and teammate Joseph Nisco.
His is survived by his son Francis S Nisco Jr and companion Linda Lombari of RI, daughter Kerry Nisco and fiancé Douglas Summiel of NJ. 3 grandchildren Brittany, Robert and Thomas Nisco, 2 siblings, Emiliano Nisco of Fairport, NY and Carmela Nisco of Wayland, NY. He is predeceased by 4 siblings, Mary Murdock, Joseph Nisco, Amadio "Butch" Nisco and Rosie D'Abbracci.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday April 13, at St Casimir Church at 10 AM in Elmira NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his honor to Finger Lakes DDSO/Larue, 105 Charles St, Wayland, NY 14572.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019